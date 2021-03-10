Mavericks pull away late to beat Spurs 115-104

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) AP

Luka Doncic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 33rd triple-double, Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points and 14 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks used a late run to pull away and beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-104 on Wednesday night.

Dallas finished with a 17-4 run against a Spurs team that will no longer have seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge in the lineup.

Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich announced that Aldridge, 35, in his sixth season in San Antonio, would no longer be with the team by mutual agreement.

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points, 11 assists and four steals for the Spurs. Patty Mills added 14 points and Rudy Gay had 13.

Doncic is tied with Bob Cousy for 11th place in career triple-doubles.

The Mavericks’ late spurt began midway through the fourth quarter when the Spurs’ Derrick White fouled Josh Richardson with 1.2 seconds left on the shot clock.

The Spurs led 59-52 at intermission, which matched their largest lead of the half, led by DeRozan’s 14 points, eight assists and three steals.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Aldridge was a three-time All-Star while with the Spurs. He played in 21 of San Antonio’s 32 games this season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes – a career low in rebounds and his fewest points and minutes since he was a rookie.

Mavericks: Dallas changed its attendance policy coming out of the All-Star break and admitted about 3,500, an increase of about 1,000.

BENCH BATTLE

Reserves predictably didn’t disappoint in scoring, with the Spurs’ bench outscoring the Mavericks’ 39-35. San Antonio went in ranked fifth in the NBA averaging 39.2 bench points. Dallas was ninth, averaging 38.0.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Orlando on Friday night before a five-game road trip.

Mavericks: Finish a back-to-back on Thursday night at Oklahoma City. They held the Thunder to a season-low 78 points in a nine-point win in Dallas in their last game before the All-Star break.