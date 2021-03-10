Sports

Jenkins Jr. scores 21, UNLV tops Air Force 80-52 in MWC

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

David Jenkins Jr. had 21 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting and seventh-seeded UNLV routed 10th-seeded Air Force 80-52 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Wednesday.

UNLV faces second-seeded Utah State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Bryce Hamilton had 18 points and seven rebounds for UNLV (12-14). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 16 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Grill had six rebounds.

A.J. Walker had 16 points for the Falcons (5-20). Nikc Jackson added 14 points and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

