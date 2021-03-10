Kane and Chicago take on Dallas

Chicago Blackhawks (13-9-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (8-8-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup with Dallas. He ranks second in the league with 38 points, scoring 11 goals and totaling 27 assists.

The Stars are 8-8-5 against division opponents. Dallas averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Jamie Benn leads the team serving 21 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 13-9-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago ranks 15th in the league with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 13 goals and has 24 points. Jason Robertson has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with a plus-eight in 27 games this season. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blackhawks: Calvin de Haan: day to day (hand).