Texas Tech gives scholarship offer to a newborn ... Patrick Mahomes’ daughter

College coaches have often gone past just high school recruits to fill their rosters, aiming scholarship offers at middle schoolers and sometimes even students still in elementary school.

Now there’s an offer to someone even younger than that.

Sterling Mahomes, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, received a scholarship offer to play soccer at Texas Tech just two days after her birth in February.

Matthews, who played soccer for University of Texas-Tyler, posted the offer on social media.

It’s dated Feb. 22, two days after Sterling Mahomes was born. Her father, Patrick, starred for the Red Raiders before becoming an NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion with Kansas City.