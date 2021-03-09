Sharks close out homestand with 3-2 overtime win over Blues

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) is congratulated by defenseman Erik Karlsson, middle, and center Logan Couture (39) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during overtime of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Evander Kane scored 41 seconds into overtime and the San Jose Sharks ended a disappointing homestand on a high note by beating the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Monday night.

The Sharks had lost five of their first six games on their longest homestand of the season before rallying to beat the Blues.San Jose got a tying goal in the third period from Logan Couture and the winner from Kane off a feed from Erik Karlsson on a 2-on-1 rush.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for San Jose, and Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves after getting starts in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The Blues won the first four games of their road trip before stumbling a bit at the end with overtime losses in Los Angeles and San Jose.

Niko Mikkola got his first career goal and Brayden Schenn also scored for St. Louis. Ville Husso made 17 saves.

WILD 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves to notch his first career shutout for Minnesota in a victory over Vegas that stopped the Golden Knights’ six-game winning streak.

Kahkonen won his seventh consecutive start, extending his franchise rookie goalie record and improving to 10-4 in his debut season.

Kevin Fiala scored his eighth goal of the season, the only blemish against Golden Knights star Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 19 shots.

Jonas Brodin was awarded a goal for the Wild after being slashed from behind with 6 seconds left as he approached the empty net.

COYOTES 3, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Johan Larsson tipped in the go-ahead goal with 15:54 remaining, Antti Raanta stopped all 16 shots after taking over early in the third period when Darcy Kuemper left with an apparent injury and Arizona beat Colorado.

Derick Brassard and Jakob Chychrun also had goals for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each added two assists.

Valeri Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky scored for Colorado.

OILERS 3, SENATORS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored the first of three straight goals by Edmonton in a win over Ottawa.

Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 5-0 against the Senators this season. Connor McDavid had two assists.

Evgenii Dadonov and Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa (9-18-1). Thomas Chabot assisted on both goals.

The Oilers (16-11-0) jumped into second place in the North Division with the victory, a point ahead of Winnipeg.

DUCKS 6, KINGS 5, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Henrique scored three minutes into overtime, Rickard Rakell became the fourth Anaheim player in 10 years to have three or more points in consecutive games and the Ducks defeated Los Angeles.

Henrique took a pass from Trevor Zegras and put the puck past Cal Petersen inside the near post to give the Ducks consecutive wins for only the second time this season.

Rakell had two goals and an assist. Kevin Shattenkirk, Ben Hutton and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson stopped 21 shots.

Adrian Kempe had his second NHL hat trick for Los Angeles. Dustin Brown and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Kings, and Petersen made 19 saves.

CANUCKS 2, CANADIENS 1, SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat scored in the shootout, giving Vancouver a victory over Montreal and extending the Canucks’ winning streak to three games.

The Canadiens got a power-play goal from Jeff Petry early in the first period.

Vancouver’s Adam Gaudette forced extra time, scoring with 40.5 seconds left in regulation. Horvat assisted on the goal.

Carey Price had 28 saves for the Canadiens. Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots for the Canucks.