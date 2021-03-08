Top-ranked UConn routs Marquette for 19th Big East title

Connecticut players celebrate their NCAA college basketball game win in the Big East tournament finals against Marquette at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) AP

Paige Bueckers scored 23 points to lead top-ranked UConn over Marquette 73-39 on Monday night for the program’s 19th Big East Tournament championship.

The standout freshman hit 10 of 15 shots, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists for the Huskies (24-1), who rejoined the league this season after winning seven straight titles in the American Athletic Conference.

Christyn Williams added 16 points as UConn won its 160th straight game in conference play.

Camryn Taylor had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Marquette (19-6), which lost in the conference final for the fourth straight season after winning the title in 2017. Selena Lott, who came into the game averaging just over 15 points, was held to two points on five shots and was hounded by Williams all game.

No. 6 BAYLOR 96, No. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 73

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo had a career-high 26 points along with 10 rebounds, DiJonai Carrington also had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Baylor beat West Virginia in the Big 12′s final regular season game.

NaLyssa Smith had 13 points for the Lady Bears (22-2, 17-1 Big 12), who had already wrapped up their 11th consecutive regular season conference title. They clinched it outright with a win at Texas a week ago.

Kirsten Deans had 22 points to lead West Virginia (19-5, 13-5) before fouling out of the game, while Esmery Martinez had 13 points. Kysre Gondrezick had seven points, well below her 20.6 average that was fourth in the Big 12.

No. 18 GONZAGA 72, SANTA CLARA 62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jill Townsend led a balanced attack with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.

Cierra Walker had three 3-pointers in the second half and scored 13 points for the top-seeded Bulldogs (22-3), who will face second-seeded BYU on Tuesday. Jenn Wirth added 12 points and Kayleigh Truong 10.

Lindsey VanAllen led fourth-seeded Santa Clara (14-11) with 17 points and Merle Wiehl and Ashlyn Herlihy 16 apiece. The Broncos lost the two meetings in the regular season by 19 and 17 points and have lost 11 straight in the series.