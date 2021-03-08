Nashville visits Carolina following shootout win

Nashville Predators (11-14-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (17-6-1, second in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the Carolina Hurricanes after the Predators defeated Dallas 4-3 in a shootout.

The Hurricanes have gone 17-6-1 against division opponents. Carolina is the top team in the Nhl with 6.1 assists per game, led by Martin Necas averaging 0.7.

The Predators are 11-14-0 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Nhl. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 2, Carolina won 4-2. Sebastian Aho scored two goals for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Trocheck leads the Hurricanes with 22 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting nine assists. Necas has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Filip Forsberg has 26 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has 8 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).

Predators: None listed.