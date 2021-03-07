MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts top-4 chasing Everton

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel, left, celebrates with his player Jorginho after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Phil Noble, Pool via AP) AP

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Having beaten Chelsea in December when Frank Lampard was manager, Everton goes to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel's revived side. But the Merseyside club is also on a high after three victories in a row. It is a point behind fourth-place Chelsea and has a game in hand. Tuchel has made a huge impression since taking over from Lampard in late January. He has not lost any of his 10 matches and has taken the side from ninth in the table to top-four contenders again. Like Everton, West Ham is another surprise package this season, sitting only a point behind Carlo Ancelotti's side heading into Monday's game against Leeds.

ITALY

Inter Milan’s title credentials face a big test when high-scoring Atalanta visits the San Siro. “Atalanta puts everyone in trouble,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said. “Whoever attacks better will win.” While Atalanta is no longer a surprise package after reaching the quarterfinals of last season’s Champions League, the Bergamo-based club has more big-game experience now and is better organized in defense. Inter, however, is on a six-match winning streak and looking to restore its six-point lead over AC Milan atop the table as it chases its first Italian league title in more than a decade.

SPAIN

Real Betis tries to stay in the fight for European qualification spots in the Spanish league when it hosts second-to-last Alavés. Coming off three consecutive wins, Betis is sixth in the standings. It trails fifth-place Real Sociedad by three points and has a two-point lead over seventh-place Villarreal, which lost 2-1 to Valencia on Friday. Alavés has lost three straight matches, with only one win in its last 11 league games.

FRANCE

In the remaining French Cup game, it's a short trip of 21 kilometers (13 miles) along the French Riviera for Monaco as it visits Nice. A place in the last 16 of the competition is at stake, along with the pleasure of beating a local rival. Nice has won its last two games and has forward Amine Gouiri in good form with 15 goals in 33 games this season. Monaco's attack has been purring but the recent 1-0 league defeat against Strasbourg was the club's first loss in 13 league games. Monaco has won the trophy five times but not since 1991, while three-time winner Nice last won it in '97.