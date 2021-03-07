Fulham wins 1-0 for Liverpool’s 6th straight Anfield loss

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) AP

Liverpool slumped to a sixth straight Anfield loss on Sunday when Fulham's 1-0 victory deepened the Premier League champions' struggles.

Much of the pre-match discussion had been about Mohamed Salah’s reaction to being substituted in Thursday's loss to Chelsea. The week got worse for the striker when he was caught dithering in possession inside his own penalty area. Mario Lemina seized his chance to drive a shot across goalkeeper Alisson Becker and inside the far post for his first Fulham goal in the 45th minute.

Liverpool had been enjoyed a 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the league until losing to Burnley in January.

The latest loss left Liverpool in seventh place — 22 points behind leader Manchester City, which was hosting Manchester United later Sunday. Fulham is now only in the relegation zone on goal difference, although having played a game more than 17th-place Brighton.