Ottawa faces Calgary, aims to end road losing streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (8-17-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (11-12-2, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa travels to Calgary looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Flames are 11-12-2 in division play. Calgary has surrendered 18 power-play goals, killing 79.3% of opponent opportunities.

The Senators are 8-17-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa is 27th in the Nhl with 32.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Senators plays the Flames for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 10 goals, adding 12 assists and recording 22 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 9 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with nine goals and has 18 points. Brady Tkachuk has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Mike Reilly: day to day (upper body).

