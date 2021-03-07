Vegas visits Minnesota following shutout win

Vegas Golden Knights (16-4-1, first in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (13-8-1, fourth in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits Minnesota after the Golden Knights shut out San Jose 4-0. Marc-Andre Fleury earned the victory in the net for Vegas after collecting 24 saves.

The Wild are 13-8-1 against opponents in the West Division. Minnesota averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Nhl. Kevin Fiala leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 16-4-1 in division play. Vegas is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 1.0.

In their last meeting on March 3, Vegas won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Foligno leads the Wild with a plus-10 in 20 games this season. Mats Zuccarello has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Stone leads the Golden Knights with a plus-14 in 21 games this season. Alex Tuch has eight goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (upper body).