Sports

Baker lifts UC Irvine past Long Beach St. 73-58

The Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif.

Dawson Baker had 14 points as UC Irvine topped Long Beach State 73-58 on Saturday.

DJ Davis had 10 points for UC Irvine (16-8, 13-4 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Collin Welp added nine rebounds. Brad Greene had three blocks.

Long Beach State scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Colin Slater had 15 points for the Beach (5-11, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Romelle Mansel added 11 points and nine rebounds. Joe Hampton had 10 points.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Beach this season. UC Irvine defeated Long Beach State 71-68 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Ayers scores 16 to lead Mercer over Wofford in SoCon

March 06, 2021 11:04 PM

Sports

Lofton carries St Bonaventure past Saint Louis in A10

March 06, 2021 11:02 PM

Sports

Scott’s 3 TD passes helps Nicholls beat Northwestern State

March 06, 2021 11:02 PM

Sports

Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin past Sam Houston St. 64-59

March 06, 2021 11:00 PM

Hockey

Wild come unglued in 5-2 loss against Coyotes to end road trip

Hockey

Blues star Ryan O’Reilly’s mom donates kidney to arena manager who let young sons skate extra hours

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service