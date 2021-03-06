Sports

Lofton carries St Bonaventure past Saint Louis in A10

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va.

Kyle Lofton had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry St. Bonaventure to a 71-53 win over Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Jalen Adaway had 17 points and seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure (15-4). Jaren Holmes added 15 points and seven rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had eight points and seven blocks.

Saint Louis scored 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jordan Goodwin had 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Billikens (14-6). Javonte Perkins added 10 points and Yuri Collins had nine assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Ayers scores 16 to lead Mercer over Wofford in SoCon

March 06, 2021 11:04 PM

Sports

Scott’s 3 TD passes helps Nicholls beat Northwestern State

March 06, 2021 11:02 PM

Sports

Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin past Sam Houston St. 64-59

March 06, 2021 11:00 PM

Hockey

Wild come unglued in 5-2 loss against Coyotes to end road trip

Hockey

Blues star Ryan O’Reilly’s mom donates kidney to arena manager who let young sons skate extra hours

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service