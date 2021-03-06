Sports

Scott’s 3 TD passes helps Nicholls beat Northwestern State

The Associated Press

NATCHITOCHES, La.

Lindsey Scott Jr. threw two of his three touchdown passes to Dai'Jean Dixon, Julien Gums had 36 carries for 156 yards and a score, and Nicholls beat Northwestern State 31-24 on Saturday night.

Nicholls (3-0, 2-0 Southland Conference), ranked No. 7 in the STATS FCS poll, is off to its best start since the 1986 season.

Scott was 21-of-33 passing for 299 yards with an interception. Dixon finished with seven receptions for 115 yards.

Dixon had a 6-yard TD catch late in the first quarter to give the Colonels the lead for good and his 1-yard scoring reception about three minutes later made it 21-7.

Aubrey Scott had nine carries for 119 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown run, and Scooter Adams scored on a 58-yard run for Northwestern State (0-1, 0-1).

The Demons played for the first time in 471 days in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Northwestern State was originally scheduled to open the season with a conference game against Lamar on Feb. 20, but that was postponed until March 27 because of snow and ice covering roads in Louisiana and Texas.

