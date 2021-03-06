Sports

Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin past Sam Houston St. 64-59

The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Gavin Kensmil registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Stephen F. Austin edged past Sam Houston 64-59 on Saturday.

David Kachelries had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (16-5, 13-3 Southland Conference). Cameron Johnson added seven rebounds. Roti Ware had six rebounds.

Bryce Monroe had 24 points for the Bearkats (19-8, 13-3). Demarkus Lampley added 11 points. Zach Nutall had 10 points. Javion May had 1 point and 10 rebounds.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Bearkats for the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Sam Houston 78-68 on Jan. 31.

