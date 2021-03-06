Sports

White lifts Texas A&M-CC over Houston Baptist 94-70

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Jalen White scored 16 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi easily beat Houston Baptist 94-70 on Saturday.

Nolan Bertain and Myles Smith added 15 points each for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-19, 2-13 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Smith also had eight rebounds and Simeon Fryer had 11 points

Pedro Castro had 17 points for the Huskies (5-18, 4-11). Za-Ontay Boothman added 14 points and Brycen Long had 12 points.

