Ertel scores 16 to carry UAB past North Texas 65-61

The Associated Press

DENTON, Texas

Michael Ertel registered 16 points as UAB edged past North Texas 65-61 on Saturday.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 11 points for UAB (21-6, 13-5 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan added 10 points. Trey Jemison had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Javion Hamlet had 19 points for the Mean Green (13-9, 9-5). Thomas Bell added 18 points and three blocks. James Reese had 11 points.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Mean Green on the season. UAB defeated North Texas 65-51 last Friday.

