Detroit faces New York for conference showdown

Detroit Pistons (10-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (18-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Saddiq Bey and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference action.

The Knicks are 12-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 46.5 rebounds per game and is 3-12 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Pistons are 7-14 in conference play. Detroit has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 109-90 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Randle led New York with 25 points, and Jerami Grant led Detroit with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burks leads the Knicks with 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 11.2 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Randle is averaging 25.3 points, 11 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Mason Plumlee ranks second on the Pistons averaging 10.4 points and is adding 9.0 rebounds. Bey is averaging 14 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 110.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 43.1% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 107.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Derrick Rose: day to day (health protocols), Taj Gibson: day to day (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: out (hand), Elfrid Payton: day to day (hamstring).

Pistons: Delon Wright: out (right adductor), Frank Jackson: out (illness), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Josh Jackson: out (illness), Jerami Grant: out (quad), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).