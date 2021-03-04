Denver takes on Indiana, seeks 4th straight road win

Denver Nuggets (20-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (16-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 7-10 in home games. Indiana ranks sixth in the league with 26.6 assists per game. T.J. McConnell leads the Pacers averaging 6.8.

The Nuggets are 11-8 on the road. Denver averages 115.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Holiday leads the Pacers averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 11.5 points per game while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. McConnell is shooting 56.6% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 21.7 points per game and shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 113 points, 40 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 47.6% shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).

Nuggets: Markus Howard: day to day (health and safety protocols), Facundo Campazzo: out (health and safety protocols), JaMychal Green: out (shoulder), R.J. Hampton: day to day (health and safety protocols), Gary Harris: day to day (adductor), Paul Millsap: out (knee).