Hunt, Lucas help Oregon State beat Utah 75-70

Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt, right, goes to the basket as Utah forward Riley Battin (21) defends during the second half during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Gianni Hunt had a career-high tying 17 points, Jarod Lucas scored 13 of his 16 in the second half, and Oregon State beat Utah 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Hunt was 7-of-10 shooting and made 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Warith Alatishe added 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a career-best four steals for Oregon State (14-11, 10-9 Pac-12).

There were 19 lead changes and seven ties, and neither team led by more than six points, before Roman Silva and Ethan Thompson made back-to-back layup and Hunt hit his final 3 in a 58-second span to give OSU a the lead for good at 67-60 with 5:34 to play. Utah (10-12, 7-11) twice trimmed its deficit to two points but Lucas made 3 of 4 free throws in the 23 seconds to seal it.

Timmy Allen had 23 points, five rebounds and six assist for Utah. Alphonso Plummer added 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Oregon State, which shot 53% overall, limited the Utes to just 20 rebounds and outscored them 24-4 in second-chance points.

The Beavers, who have won three in a row, have won three consecutive road conference games for the first time since the 2002-2003 season. They have won three straight against Utah, including a 71-69 win in last year's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, when Lucas hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Utah has lost five of its last six games.