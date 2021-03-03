Winthrop faces Longwood in Big South semis

No. 5 seed Longwood (12-15, 11-10) vs. No. 1 seed Winthrop (21-1, 18-1)

Big South Conference Tourney Semifinals, Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the Big South championship game is about to be punched as Longwood and Winthrop are set to square off. Winthrop swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Eagles outshot Longwood 42.3 percent to 39.2 percent and hit 14 more foul shots on the way to a 20-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms, D.J. Burns Jr. and Charles Falden have combined to account for 52 percent of all Eagles points this season, though that number has dropped to 42 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MUNOZ: Juan Munoz has connected on 36.4 percent of the 176 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 42 over his last five games. He's also made 80.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Longwood is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 12-10 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK SCORING: Longwood has won its last three road games, scoring 70.3 points, while allowing 60.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense is ranked 29th in the nation by scoring 79.4 points per game this season. Longwood has only averaged 66.4 points per game, which ranks 270th.

___

