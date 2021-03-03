Wagner looks to sweep Merrimack

Merrimack (9-8, 9-8) vs. Wagner (12-6, 12-5)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner goes for the season sweep over Merrimack after winning the previous matchup in Staten Island. The teams last faced each other on March 2, when Merrimack made only four free throws on eight attempts while the Seahawks went 19 for 21 en route to a 74-67 victory.

STELLAR SENIORS: Wagner has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Alex Morales, Elijah Ford, Will Martinez, DeLonnie Hunt and Nigel Jackson have combined to account for 83 percent of the team's scoring this year and 90 percent of all Seahawks points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 33.3 percent of the 57 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 19 over the last five games. He's also converted 72.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Wagner has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.6 points while giving up 66.6.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Seahawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Warriors. Wagner has an assist on 45 of 93 field goals (48.4 percent) across its past three outings while Merrimack has assists on 34 of 77 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent this year. That figure is ranked 26th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Merrimack stands at just 21.2 percent (ranked 328th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25