Chicago hosts Tampa Bay after Carpenter’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (15-4-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-7-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after Ryan Carpenter scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 7-2 win against the Red Wings.

The Blackhawks are 12-7-4 against Central Division opponents. Chicago is seventh in the Nhl with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Lightning are 15-4-1 in division matchups. Tampa Bay is fourth in the Nhl averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Tampa Bay won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 11 goals, adding 23 assists and collecting 34 points. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 10 goals and has 20 points. Ondrej Palat has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Lightning: Anthony Cirelli: day to day (upper body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).