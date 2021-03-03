Sports

Chicago hosts Tampa Bay after Carpenter’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (15-4-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-7-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after Ryan Carpenter scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 7-2 win against the Red Wings.

The Blackhawks are 12-7-4 against Central Division opponents. Chicago is seventh in the Nhl with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Lightning are 15-4-1 in division matchups. Tampa Bay is fourth in the Nhl averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Tampa Bay won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 11 goals, adding 23 assists and collecting 34 points. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 10 goals and has 20 points. Ondrej Palat has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Lightning: Anthony Cirelli: day to day (upper body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

  Comments  

Entertainment

Nashville plays division foe Florida

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Dallas faces Columbus on 3-game skid

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Canadiens to host Scheifele and the Jets

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Flyers visit the Penguins after Farabee’s 2-goal game

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Carolina takes on Detroit, looks for 4th straight victory

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Ottawa visits Calgary on 3-game road slide

March 03, 2021 3:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service