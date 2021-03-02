Toronto takes on Edmonton, aims for 5th straight road win

Toronto Maple Leafs (17-4-2, first in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (14-10-0, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road against Edmonton looking to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Oilers are 14-10-0 against opponents in the North Division. Edmonton is fifth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Connor McDavid with 14.

The Maple Leafs are 17-4-2 against the rest of their division. Toronto leads the NHL with 23 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with seven.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 26 assists and has 40 points this season. Leon Draisaitl has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-18 in 23 games this season. Matthews has nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Zack Kassian: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body), Auston Matthews: day to day (hand/wrist).