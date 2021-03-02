Top East Division teams square off in Bruins-Capitals matchup

Washington Capitals (12-5-4, first in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (12-5-2, second in the East Division)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The top two teams in the East Division square off when the Boston Bruins take on the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins are 12-5-2 against the rest of their division. Boston serves 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Capitals are 12-5-4 against the rest of their division. Washington has scored 72 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Nicklas Backstrom leads the team with 10.

In their last matchup on Feb. 1, Boston won 5-3. David Pastrnak recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 10 goals and has 23 points. Pastrnak has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Backstrom leads the Capitals with 25 points, scoring 10 goals and collecting 15 assists. Alex Ovechkin has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jeremy Lauzon: out (hand), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (lower body), David Krejci: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov: out (upper body), Michal Kempny: out (lower body).