Batherson nets 2, runs streak to 6 as Sens douse Flames 5-1

Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) gets a face full of snow from teammate Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube (29) as the puck floats above him while Ottawa Senators centre Chris Tierney (71) looks on during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Drake Batherson scored twice, giving him six straight games with a goal, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Monday night.

Artem Anisimov and Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators (8-15-1), and Colin White had an empty-net goal. Tim Stutzle contributed two assists to help Ottawa (8-15-1) win for the fourth time in five games.

The 22-year-old Batherson has seven goals in his last six games. He matched Jason Spezza for the longest goal streak in franchise history.

Matt Murray, pulled from Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Flames, stopped 27 shots for the win.

Milan Lucic scored for Calgary (10-11-2) in the finale of a six-game, 10-day road trip. David Rittich made 31 saves in his fifth consecutive start.

After White’s empty-netter, Chabot scored with Rittich back in net at 17:47 of the third period.

Ottawa outshot Calgary 22-6 in the second period and led 3-1 heading into the third.

