Bears hire former Texas coach Herman to work on Nagy’s staff

The Chicago Bears hired former Texas coach Tom Herman in an analyst role on Matt Nagy's staff Monday, his first NFL job after more than two decades of college coaching.

Herman led Texas to a 32-18 record and four bowl victories the past four seasons. But he failed to deliver a Big 12 title or lead the Longhorns into national championship contention and got fired in January, with Steve Sarkisian replacing him.

Herman had two successful seasons coaching Houston before taking the Texas job. He was previously an assistant at Ohio State (2012-14), Iowa State (2009-11), Rice (2007-08), Texas State (2005-06), Sam Houston State (2001-04), Texas (graduate assistant, 1999—2000) and Texas Lutheran (1998).

The Bears also hired Anthony Hibbert as assistant strength coach. He spent six years as a strength and conditioning assistant at Oklahoma State.