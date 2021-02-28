WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

From Puerto Rico to Bradenton and Orlando to Tuscon, Arizona, players on the PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour paid tribute to Tiger Woods, who suffered a horrific car accident in California earlier this week and needed surgery to his multiple leg injuries sustained in the accident.

At The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, several players, including Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau, donned a red shirt with black pants, the traditional Sunday attire Woods wears for final rounds.