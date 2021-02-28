Delaware St. looks to end streak vs Coppin State

Coppin State (8-12, 7-4) vs. Delaware State (2-14, 0-9)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks to extend Delaware State's conference losing streak to 11 games. Delaware State's last MEAC win came against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks 68-64 on March 10, 2020. Coppin State won 81-68 at Delaware State in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The versatile Anthony Tarke is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Eagles. DeJuan Clayton is also a key facilitator, putting up 13.4 points and 4.6 assists per game. The Hornets have been led by Myles Carter, who is averaging 14 points and 4.4 rebounds.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Hornets have scored 72.3 points per game and allowed 85.7 points per game across nine conference games. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 63.6 points scored and 92 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANTHONY: A. Tarke has connected on 29.6 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 55.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Coppin State is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 8-2 when scoring at least 73.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hornets. Delaware State has an assist on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Coppin State has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked fourth in all of Division I with an average of 76.4 possessions per game. The fast-paced Hornets have pushed that total to 78.1 possessions per game over their last three games.

