Sports

Flyers visit the Sabres after shutout victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (10-4-3, fourth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-9-3, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits Buffalo after the Flyers shut out Buffalo 3-0. Brian Elliott earned the victory in the net for Philadelphia after recording 23 saves.

The Sabres are 6-9-3 against division opponents. Buffalo serves 5.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jacob Bryson leads them averaging 1.3.

The Flyers are 10-4-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by James van Riemsdyk with nine.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Olofsson has 15 total points for the Sabres, seven goals and eight assists. Rasmus Dahlin has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with nine goals and has 23 points. Joel Farabee has 10 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Will Borgen: out (upper body), Jack Eichel: day to day (lower body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.

  Comments  

Sports

Vancouver takes on Winnipeg, looks to stop 4-game skid

February 28, 2021 3:11 AM

Entertainment

New Jersey plays Washington on 5-game home skid

February 28, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Kane, Blackhawks to host the Red Wings

February 28, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Colorado puts road win streak on the line against San Jose

February 28, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Pittsburgh visits New York after Letang’s 2-goal game

February 28, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Columbus faces Nashville, looks to halt 4-game skid

February 28, 2021 3:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service