Pittsburgh visits New York after Letang’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (11-7-1, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (10-6-4, third in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the New York Islanders after Kris Letang scored two goals in the Penguins' 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders.

The Islanders are 10-6-4 against division opponents. New York has scored 13 power-play goals, converting on 23.6% of chances.

The Penguins are 11-7-1 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has scored nine power-play goals, converting on 15.5% of chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 18 total points for the Islanders, eight goals and 10 assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has seven goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with seven goals and has 18 points. Letang has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed).

Penguins: None listed.