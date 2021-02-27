Luka Doncic, Mavericks snap Nets’ winning streak at 8

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, goes up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his return from injury and the Dallas Mavericks snapped the Brooklyn Nets’ eight-game winning streak with a 115-98 victory Saturday night.

James Harden had 29 points for the Nets, but only four after halftime while playing as Brooklyn’s solo superstar. Kevin Durant missed his seventh straight game with a left hamstring strain and Kyrie Irving rested his surgically repaired right shoulder.

That took more than 56 points per game away from the NBA’s highest-scoring team and Brooklyn couldn’t keep up with a Dallas club that shot 52% from the field.

Porzingis missed last three games with lower back tightness and shook off his rust after halftime to help Dallas break open the game.

Jalen Brunson scored 14 points for the Mavericks, who split games against the East’s top teams after losing at Philadelphia on Thursday, when they committed a season-high 22 turnovers. They had only nine Saturday.

JAZZ 124, MAGIC 109

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and Joe Ingles filled in well again at point guard in place of Mike Conley to help Utah beat Orlando.

Utah bounced back from a loss a night earlier in Miami, improving to 6-1 following a defeat. The NBA-leading Jazz have lost consecutive games just once all season and not since Jan. 6 when they were 4-4.

Ingles had 17 points, six assists and three 3-pointers. The Jazz are 7-0 this season when he starts at point guard in place of Conley, who was out with right hamstring injury management.

Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points.

CAVALIERS 112, 76ERS 109, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Darius Garland had 25 and Cleveland beat the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia in overtime.

The Cavaliers beat a Sixers team that built the best record in the Eastern Conference (22-12) on the strength of a 14-2 mark at home.

Isaac Okoro scored the first three points of OT and had 15 when he fouled out.

Joel Embiid had 42 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia. Ben Simmons scored 24 points.

WIZARDS 128, TIMBERWOLVES 112

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Russell Westbrook added 19 as part of his NBA-leading 10th triple-double, and Washington used a 44-point third quarter to beat Minnesota.

Westbrook added 14 rebounds and 12 assists for the Wizards. They've won seven of eight to move back into playoff contention following a 6-17 start.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 11 rebounds for NBA-worst Minnesota. The Timberwolves have lost seven in a row.

NUGGETS 126, THUNDER 86

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jamal Murray continued his hot scoring with 26 points and Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season to help Denver rout Oklahoma City.

Murray, averaging 30.1 points in his previous seven games, made 9 of 15 field goals and Denver shot 55%. Jokic had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton scored 15 points.

Darius Bazley had 22 points for the Thunder. Ty Jerome and Isaiah Roby added 15 each.

SPURS 117, PELICANS 114

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 32 points and 11 assists and short-handed San Antonio held on to beat New Orleans.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 points off the bench in his second game back after missing six games because of a sore right hip.

Brandon Ingram had 29 points and Zion Williamson added 23 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans have lost two straight and seven of 10.

KNICKS 110, PACERS 107

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points and 10 rebounds and New York beat Indiana get back to .500 at 17-17.

RJ Barrett added 24 points for New York. Derrick Rose had 17 points and Immanuel Quickley 10 as the Knicks reached the .500 mark for the first time since they were 8-8 on Jan. 21.

Doug McDermott had 20 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost three straight.