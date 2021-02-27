Colorado St. beats Air Force 72-49

Read Next

If you think you have enjoyed the picture perfect weather this past week, it’s probably not as much as the local charter captains who are experiencing the yearly warm up that sends flats fish into feeding frenzies. With plenty of sunshine bringing air temperatures into the 80’s water temperatures have begun to rise to magical levels.

“Earlier in the week the water temperatures were 62,” said Captain Griffin Deans. “By the end of the week they were almost 70 degrees.”