Warren scores 19 to lift Hampton past Presbyterian 67-65

Davion Warren scored 19 points, Raymond Bethea Jr. made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left and Hampton narrowly beat Presbyterian 67-65 in the Big South Conference tournament on Saturday.

Russell Dean added 17 points for Hampton (11-13) and Bethea finished with 11 points. Dajour Dickens had 11 points and six blocks.

Owen McCormack scored a career-high 22 points for the Blue Hose (7-15). Trevon Reddish added 17 points and eight rebounds. Rayshon Harrison had 13 points.

The Pirates improve to 2-1 against the Blue Hose this season. In the most recent matchup, Hampton defeated Presbyterian 62-57 on Feb. 12.

