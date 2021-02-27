Sports

Rider looks to end streak vs St. Pete’s

The Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Rider (4-14, 4-11) vs. St. Peter's (12-8, 9-6)

John J. Moore Athletic Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter's looks to extend Rider's conference losing streak to five games. Rider's last MAAC win came against the Marist Red Foxes 76-64 on Jan. 22. St. Peter's is coming off a 66-52 win over Rider in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: St. Peter's' KC Ndefo has averaged 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks while Daryl Banks III has put up 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Broncs, Dwight Murray Jr. has averaged 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson has put up 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Murray has accounted for 41 percent of all Rider field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Rider is 0-11 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Rider has scored 59.8 points per game and allowed 76.3 over its four-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Peter's defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Peacocks ninth among Division I teams. The Rider offense has averaged 66.7 points through 18 games (ranked 263rd, nationally).

