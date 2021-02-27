Western Conference leader Utah and Orlando meet

Utah Jazz (26-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Jazz -10.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz travel to take on the Orlando Magic.

The Magic have gone 8-9 in home games. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 111.2 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Jazz are 11-5 in road games. Utah is third in the NBA scoring 116 points per game while shooting 46.7%.

The Magic and Jazz match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier is fourth on the Magic with 3.8 assists and scores 18.3 points per game. Nikola Vucevic is shooting 46.4% and averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Mike Conley leads the Jazz averaging 5.7 assists while scoring 16.2 points per game. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 6.6 assists and 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 102.8 points, 47.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 45.6% shooting.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Cole Anthony: out (rib), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), James Ennis III: out (calf), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).