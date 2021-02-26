French scores 15 to carry Saint Louis past Richmond 72-67

Read Next

It was three days before Christmas 2020 when PGA Tour officials arrived in Bradenton to survey The Concession Golf Club as a candidate to replace Mexico’s Club de Golf Chapultepe as a temporary host of this year’s World Golf Championship tournament.

Concession golf course superintendent Terry Kennelly, though, didn’t wait for the PGA Tour to officially award the East Manatee County private club hosting duties. He began formulating a plan on how to make The Concession up to PGA Tour-quality, which included a meeting with Concession president Bruce Cassidy.