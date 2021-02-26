Sports

Ndefo scores 22 to lead St. Peter’s over Rider 66-52

The Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

KC Ndefo had a career-high 22 points as St. Peter's topped Rider 66-52 on Friday.

Matthew Lee had 14 points for St. Peter's (12-8, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Hassan Drame added 12 rebounds.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 13 points and six assists for the Broncs (4-14, 4-11), whose losing streak reached four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

