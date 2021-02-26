Embiid and the 76ers face the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-21, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-11, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid is third in the league scoring 29.6 points per game.

The 76ers are 17-5 in conference games. Philadelphia has a 22-9 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Cavaliers are 9-9 in conference matchups. Cleveland has a 5-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the 76ers 118-94 in their last matchup on Dec. 27. Andre Drummond led Cleveland with 24 points, and Tobias Harris paced Philadelphia scoring 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 29.6 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the 76ers. Harris is shooting 51.9% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers averaging 5.7 assists while scoring 15.8 points per game. Jarrett Allen is averaging 11.1 rebounds and 16.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 46.5% shooting.

Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 105.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points on 51.6% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Taurean Prince: day to day (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).