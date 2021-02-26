Irving and Doncic clash in Brooklyn-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (15-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (22-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, meet when Brooklyn and Dallas take the court. Irving is eighth in the NBA averaging 27.4 points per game and Doncic is seventh in the league averaging 28.5 points per game.

The Nets are 13-5 on their home court. Brooklyn averages 43.7 rebounds per game and is 17-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The Mavericks are 7-8 in road games. Dallas is fifth in the Western Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Tim Hardaway Jr. averaging 2.5.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Harris leads the Nets with 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 15.1 points while shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc. James Harden is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers and 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 28.5 points and collecting 8.4 rebounds. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 5.4 rebounds and 8.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 119.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 48.9% shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Jeff Green: out (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (back).