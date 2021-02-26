New York hosts Boston after Kreider’s 3-goal game

Boston Bruins (11-4-2, first in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-8-3, seventh in the East Division)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit New York after Chris Kreider scored three goals in the Rangers' 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Rangers are 6-8-3 against opponents in the East Division. New York averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Kreider leads the team serving 19 total minutes.

The Bruins are 11-4-2 against the rest of their division. Boston is 10th in the league averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Urho Vaakanainen with 1.0.

Boston beat New York 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Rooney leads the Rangers with a plus-five in 15 games this season. Kreider has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with nine goals and has 14 points. Brad Marchand has five goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Kaapo Kakko: out (covid-19), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Jacob Trouba: out (thumb).

Bruins: Jeremy Lauzon: out (hand), David Krejci: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: out (upper body).