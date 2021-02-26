Montreal visits Winnipeg on 3-game road skid

Montreal Canadiens (9-6-4, fourth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-6-1, third in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Winnipeg looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Jets are 12-6-1 against division opponents. Winnipeg has scored 67 goals and is third in the Nhl averaging 3.5 goals per game. Mark Scheifele leads the team with 11.

The Canadiens are 9-6-4 against the rest of their division. Montreal ranks ninth in the NHL recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.1 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele leads the Jets with 17 assists and has 28 points this season. Neal Pionk has seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Jeff Petry has 18 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 12 assists for the Canadiens. Tyler Toffoli has 7 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canadiens: Josh Anderson: day to day (undisclosed).