Mike Smith makes 32 saves, Oilers beat Canucks 3-0

Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) sits in the penalty box as seats normally filled with fans remain empty due to coronavirus restrictions, during during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Mike Smith made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season and 41st overall as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Thursday night.

Alex Chiasson and Jesse Puljujarvi had power-play goals to help the Oilers win their fifth straight and improve to 14-8-0. Connor McDavid padded his lead atop the NHL’s scoring race with an empty-netter.

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko also stopped 32 shots. The Canucks have dropped four in a row to fall to 8-14-2.

Edmonton won 4-3 on Tuesday night in the series opener.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Toronto on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday nights.

Canucks: At Winnipeg on Monday and Tuesday nights.