Purdue looks for road win vs Penn State

Purdue (15-8, 10-6) vs. Penn State (8-12, 5-11)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its third straight win over Penn State at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State's last win at home against the Boilermakers came on Feb. 2, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: Penn State's Myreon Jones, John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler have collectively scored 42 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Nittany Lions scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MYREON: Jones has connected on 40.3 percent of the 124 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 26 over his last three games. He's also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Purdue's Stefanovic has attempted 105 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 4 for 12 over his last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Nittany Lions have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Boilermakers. Penn State has an assist on 48 of 77 field goals (62.3 percent) over its previous three games while Purdue has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Ten teams. The Nittany Lions have averaged 10.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

