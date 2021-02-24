Sac State looks to end streak vs Weber State

Weber State (14-5, 9-3) vs. Sacramento State (7-8, 4-6)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks to extend Sacramento State's conference losing streak to five games. Sacramento State's last Big Sky win came against the Montana Grizzlies 89-83 on Jan. 23. Weber State won easily 74-52 at home against Northern Arizona in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Sacramento State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ethan Esposito, Bryce Fowler, Christian Terrell and William FitzPatrick have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 72 percent of all Hornets points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Hornets have scored 69.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 62 per game they recorded in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BROWN: Isiah Brown has connected on 36 percent of the 100 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 21 over his last three games. He's also made 83.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacramento State is 0-6 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 7-2 when it scores at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hornets are 5-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 2-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wildcats are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 67 points or fewer and 5-5 when opponents exceed 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an average of 83.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25