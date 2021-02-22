Toronto takes on Philadelphia, looks for 5th straight victory

Philadelphia 76ers (20-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into a matchup against Philadelphia as winners of four games in a row.

The Raptors have gone 3-3 against division opponents. Toronto averages 113.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The 76ers are 5-2 against the rest of the division. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 11.3.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Norman Powell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Embiid is averaging 30.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is shooting 51.3% and averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.6% shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Kyle Lowry: out (thumb).

76ers: None listed.