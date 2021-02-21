Furman looks for home win vs VMI

VMI (12-11, 7-7) vs. Furman (15-7, 9-4)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its sixth straight win over VMI at Timmons Arena. The last victory for the Keydets at Furman was an 83-73 win on Jan. 10, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: The Keydets are led by Greg Parham and Jake Stephens. Parham is averaging 18.6 points and four assists while Stephens is putting up 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Paladins have been anchored by juniors Mike Bothwell and Noah Gurley, who have combined to score 29.9 points per outing.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Parham has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all VMI field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Furman has scored 78 points per game and allowed 61 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a collective unit has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25