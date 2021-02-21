Mercer looks to sweep The Citadel

The Citadel (12-9, 5-9) vs. Mercer (13-9, 6-8)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel seeks revenge on Mercer after dropping the first matchup in Charleston. The teams last played on Jan. 20, when the Bears outshot The Citadel 53.7 percent to 33.3 percent and recorded nine fewer turnovers en route to the 20-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Felipe Haase, Ross Cummings and Jeff Gary have collectively scored 44 percent of Mercer's points this season. For The Citadel, Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice, Tyler Moffe and Fletcher Abee have combined to account for 70 percent of all The Citadel scoring, including 91 percent of the team's points over its last five games.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 30.5 percent of the 82 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 69: Mercer is 0-5 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. The Citadel is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: The Citadel has lost its last six road games, scoring 78 points, while allowing 89.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 11th among Division I teams. The Mercer defense has allowed 73.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 236th overall).

