Wagner looks to extend streak vs St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (6-14, 5-11) vs. Wagner (9-5, 9-4)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks for its ninth straight conference win against St. Francis (Pa.). Wagner's last NEC loss came against the Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks 77-66 on Jan. 14. St. Francis (Pa.) came up short in a 67-52 game at Wagner in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wagner's Alex Morales has averaged 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Elijah Ford has put up 17.3 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Red Flash, Ramiir Dixon-Conover has averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Myles Thompson has put up 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dixon-Conover has directly created 42 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: St. Francis (Pa.) has dropped its last four road games, scoring 59.5 points and allowing 69 points during those contests. Wagner has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Red Flash have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Seahawks. Wagner has 24 assists on 68 field goals (35.3 percent) over its previous three outings while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 29 of 64 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner has committed a turnover on just 18.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all NEC teams. The Seahawks have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season and just 10.3 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25