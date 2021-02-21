USC looks for home win vs Stanford

Stanford (14-9, 10-7) vs. Southern California (18-4, 12-3)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California looks for its fifth straight win over Stanford at Galen Center. The last victory for the Cardinal at Southern California was a 78-76 win on Jan. 11, 2015.

SQUAD LEADERS: Southern California's Evan Mobley has averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while Tahj Eaddy has put up 13.8 points. For the Cardinal, Oscar da Silva has averaged 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Jaiden Delaire has put up 12.2 points.DOMINANT DA SILVA: da Silva has connected on 30.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last five games. He's also made 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Stanford's Delaire has attempted 33 3-pointers and has connected on 33.3 percent of them.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinal have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Southern California has an assist on 46 of 88 field goals (52.3 percent) across its previous three games while Stanford has assists on 52 of 92 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent this year. That figure is ranked eighth in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Stanford stands at just 25.3 percent (ranked 254th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25